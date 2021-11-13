Kanye West unsubscribed from Kim Kardashian again – because of the new boyfriend of the ex-wife

Рэпер недоволен предполагаемым решением бывшей жены несмотря на то, что он сам уже успел найти себе новую пассию.

Kanye West is once again distancing himself from his ex-wife by unsubscribing from the reality TV star for the second time in two months.

The rapper’s latest “escapade” on social media came after Kim Kardashian was spotted in the company of comedian Pete Davidson. The couple walked together in California, and before that they communicated closely during the filming of the show. “Saturday Night Live”…

44-year-old West can’t agree with himself about how he should communicate with Kim Kardashian. So, in September, before the release of the album “Donda”, the musician cleaned up the list of those to whom he was subscribed, removing Kim herself from it. Only recently he decided to follow the life of his former lover again.

At that time, he only followed those accounts that, instead of the usual photos, used black avatars, such as his own. Kardashian then succumbed to the trend, and therefore West quickly added to the woman again. Recently, the reality TV star has again replaced the black background with a familiar selfie.

Despite the fact that the founder of the KKW Beauty empire recently went on several dates with 27-year-old comedian Pete Davidson, which caused a lot of gossip about their romance, West does not lose hope. So, the musician still believes that he and the mother of his four children will be able to improve relations, and work out all the misunderstandings.

Most recently during a podcast “Drink Champs” West named Kim his wife, noting that their kids want Mom and Dad to be together. Kanye himself also desires the realization of a similar illusion.

The news that Kim and Kanye were breaking up appeared in January 2021, and a month later, Kardashian actually filed for divorce.

As for Kim and her new love interest, the potential couple seems to be quite sensual. This is exactly what the insider noted, adding, however, that there is no talk of any public display of emotions.