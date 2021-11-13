Kim Kardashian appeared on the cover of the gloss and spoke about her passion for work

Kim became the heroine of the new WSJ issue

41-year-old model and TV show star Kim Kardashian became the heroine of WSJ magazine, starred for a photo shoot and two covers at once. Writes about this WSJ.

At one of them, Kim appeared along with the art director of the Fendi women’s direction Kim Jones, and in an interview she spoke about her collaboration with the world famous brand, which began only this week.

It is about the collaboration of the lingerie brand Kim Skims with the fashion house Fendi. This exclusive collection includes lingerie and tights, complemented by the logos of both brands.

The new capsule collection also includes dresses, jumpsuits, bodysuits, skirts, leggings and swimwear, as well as a down jacket with a Fendi monogram.

Kim admitted that this collaboration was made possible thanks to her long-standing friendship with Kim Jones. It was from him that she learned that the employees of his office are fans of her Skims brand. She sent them items from her collection as a gift. And already on New Year’s Eve, negotiations on cooperation began.

The limited line from Kim will go on sale on November 9th.

“We have not yet discussed adding other ready-made items to the collection. This is definitely not on the agenda, at least for the next few years,” Kim said, but said that she would be releasing a collection of yoga clothes.

Kim in an interview called herself a real workaholic and said that she is now fully focused on the Skims brand. She even suspended the development of her beauty brand, KKW Beauty. Her brand of shapewear is now worth over a billion dollars.

Almost ex-husband Kanye West advised her to do this. Although the couple announced the divorce, they continue to communicate warmly. Kim admitted that she works for days, but still finds time for children.

“I am constantly working. On beauty brands, on rebranding and Skims, I never miss meetings on the selection of clothes and fabrics. I am busy every day, but I also love to be at home, I love my weekends,” – said the TV star.

Kim also wants to open his own law firm, which will provide assistance to those in need and provide work for those previously convicted.

“I don’t see myself just sailing on a yacht. I think I’ll only feel good if I continue to work,” Kim said and mentioned her grandmother, who worked all her life. She also revealed that she learned a lot from her father, the late lawyer Robert Kardashian Sr.