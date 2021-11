https://ria.ru/20210119/kardashyan-1593542965.html

Kim Kardashian bragged about her Instagram record

Kim Kardashian bragged about her Instagram record

MOSCOW, January 19 – RIA Novosti. American TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian announced that she now has 200 million followers on Instagram. In honor of the occasion, she attached a series of pictures of her fooling around in a slinky suede top with a plunging neckline to the text. On the same day, according to the Daily Mail, the TV star returned to work on her collection of shaping underwear. Kim Kardashian’s new achievement has allowed her to come close in terms of the number of subscribers to such institutions as Selena Gomez (204 million), younger sister Kylie Jenner (210 million) and Ariana Grande (216 million). The absolute record holder for Instagram followers is football player Cristiano Ronaldo. More than 255 million users follow his page.

