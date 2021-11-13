Kim Kardashian showed how to wear this season’s hit – stocking boots from Balenciaga

The image of the TV star and model was complemented by an oversized coat

Kim Kardashian has been in New York for the second day on business and every her exit from the hotel gathers a whole crowd of onlookers, journalists and paparazzi. And, it should be noted that Kim does not disappoint them, each time showing a new fashionable image. Writes about this Daily Mail.

FOCUS on Google News. Subscribe – and always be up to date.

So, the other day the 41-year-old model reappeared in an outfit from Demna Gvasalia, her favorite designer and creative director of the Balenciaga fashion house.



Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Getty Images

This one of the oldest brands has recently found a new breath, but not everyone dares to try on extravagant models. Kim Kardashian has previously proven she can wear literally anything, including her ex-husband Kanye West’s fashion experiments and latex dresses.

So, last night, the TV personality showed how to wear stocking boots, one of the main trends of the fall 2021 season.

Kim wore denim boots with a classic oversized tweed coat, black leggings, a matching top and complemented the look with another trendy little thing – a fluffy handbag.

Kardashian’s face, despite the late time, covered with sunglasses. She often does this, trying to save emotions from the paparazzi.