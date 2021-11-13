Kim Kardashian talks about bullying and self-loathing

In a new interview for the We Are Supported By podcast, Kim Kardashian revealed to MCs Kristen Bell and Monica Padman why her 2013 pregnancy had a significant impact on her self-esteem.

The 40-year-old reality TV star admitted: “I was ugly pregnant. I was not a cute pregnant woman. I didn’t like it. I hated this. I hated what I felt. I hated the way I looked. I saw my mom and sister pregnant and they all look so cute, they have such an easy delivery, and it was great. But it was different with me. ”

Kim remembered being compared on the covers of the tabloids to a whale a la “who it looks better on”: “The media really mistreated me.”

She also said that at the time she was often compared to Kate Middleton, who was pregnant with her first child, Prince George: “It was crazy. “Cutie Kate vs. Whale.” It was so disgusting. I can not believe this. I don’t think this can happen today, but it killed my self-esteem. I can’t believe it was acceptable. “

Kim continued, “I sat at home and cried all the time. I had a condition called preeclampsia, but I was not aware of it. There was swelling of the legs and face. I had to give birth six weeks ahead of schedule, and then there was another disease – “accrete placenta” in both of my children. It was crazy. “

After giving birth, Kim still suffered: “We didn’t have a gym or anything like that. I was too embarrassed to go to the gym because I didn’t want people to watch me trying to lose weight. I gained 30 kg. I was sitting in my mom’s garage, and in the summer in Calabasas it was probably 45 degrees of heat. I worked in the garage. It really changed me, and it made me refuse to share anything personal on social media, and how much I wanted to give away because I saw how disgusting everyone is and it was terrible. “

Now Kardashian states, “I definitely have a side that you want to see. And there is another side of me: I’m a mom, I’m 40, I need to relax. I am definitely struggling with complexes in my head. “

Note, in the same interview, Kim told what Kanye helped her with. Their separation became known back in February this year. The ex-spouses have four children – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.