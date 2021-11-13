Kim Kardashian was sued by her employees. We tell you what is the matter

It would seem that only Kim Kardashian’s life began to improve and the star felt freedom, as a lawsuit from her own employees immediately fell on her. According to TMZ, seven service employees have sued the star for non-payment of wages.

According to documents obtained by the publication, they put forward a list of complaints about the unbearable working conditions that Kim created for her servants in the luxurious Hidden Hills mansion for $ 60 million.

The plaintiffs allege that they were not paid their wages on time and that 10% of their earnings were withheld, ostensibly to pay taxes, but were never transferred to the state. And when one of the gardeners asked the Kardashians about overtime and lunch breaks, she immediately fired him and told him to “get out”. Another plaintiff, who is only 16 years old, said that Kim forced him to work much more than is required by law (maximum 48 hours a week outside of school hours – Ed.).

By the way, Kim’s representatives did not remain silent and have already commented on this. According to them, the star hired an external customer service and was not involved in the agreement between the seller and the staff. They insist that Kim “is not responsible for the way the seller manages the business and their agreements, which they entered into directly with their employees.”