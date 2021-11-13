Kim Kardashian’s employees who worked in the house and garden demand a salary through the court

Seven people who worked in the garden and did household chores for Kim Kardashian sued her. They state that the TV star did not pay overwork and was forced to work without lunch. The defendant’s representatives, however, say that she has nothing to do with it – and the money must be demanded from the company that provided their services.

Kim Kardashian was sued by former workers who were engaged in her gardening and farming in a mansion in Hidden Hills in Los Angeles, according to the Daily Mail. Seven people accused the ex-employer of violating their labor rights.

According to the lawsuit filed on Monday, May 24, Kim Kardashian did not pay salaries on time, withheld 10% of the amount of payments allegedly as taxes, but did not send this money to the state, refused to pay for overtime, and sometimes forced employees to work without lunch.

There are also more individual complaints. For example, one of the plaintiffs, who is 16 years old, also complains that the TV star demanded that he work more than 48 hours a week, required by California law for minors. And another said that after talking about overtime payments, taxes and lunchtime, he was immediately fired.

Now Andrew Ramirez, his brother Christopher Ramirez and son Andrew Ramirez Jr., as well as Arono Cabrea, Rene Ernesto Florez, Jesse Fernandez and Robert Araiza are demanding payment of the missing salary and compensation for overtime hours.

The plaintiffs are represented by attorney Frank Kim – and he told the Daily Mail that more lawsuits could follow.

“Wage misappropriation and other labor rights abuses are a common problem in Los Angeles. And my firm is currently investigating possible misconduct by these defendants, as well as other powerful families and entrepreneurs for the sake of ordinary workers, ”he said.

Representatives of Kim Kardashian, meanwhile, argue that the billionaire herself is not involved in the violations. “These workers were hired and paid by a third party that Kim hired to provide the services,” they told Page Six. “Kim is not a party to the contract between the company and its employees, so she is not responsible for how the company manages its business or what agreements it enters into with its employees.”

The press service of the star clarified that Kim Kardashian herself has never withheld payment and hopes that the conflict between her service staff and the company that provides his services will be resolved peacefully.

Her acquaintances also speak about the accuracy of Kim Kardashian with regard to payments. “She never had her bills pay on time — and never will,” they told Page Six. “She is very proud to pay people for their work on time, so this issue has nothing to do with her, and these workers are suing the wrong person.”

At the same time, people close to the TV star noted the lawyer’s cunning. “This lawyer defending the employees did not very carefully include Kim’s name in the statement of claim and did not address any of the charges against her,” they said. “Because he knows that these workers did not work directly with her, they worked through a third firm.”

The Sun tabloid reported on May 19 that former employees could file a lawsuit against Kim Kardashian. “There is a possibility that Kim will be sued by several workers,” a source told the publication. He noted that these could be workers “mistakenly assessed as independent contract employees,” and added that there are minors among them – if it is proved that they worked more than the law limits, Kim Kardashian could be accused of violating labor laws in attitude of children.