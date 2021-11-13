“Kommersant”: QR-codes of a new type will begin to be issued on “Gosuslugi” and in the MFC – Gazeta.Ru

It will be possible to obtain a document on the status of a vaccinated person who has recovered from COVID-19 or who has received a medical treatment on the State Services portal and at the MFC, writes “Kommersant“.

In addition, according to the newspaper, negotiations on this issue are underway with the Post of Russia.

Based on the logic of the bills submitted to the State Duma by the government, and the explanations given by the authorities, the current QR codes and certificates of Russians who have regional status will be automatically replaced in information systems with new documents, Kommersant writes.

It is clarified that an old-style paper document will not function, at least as a way to “pass” somewhere. At the same time, paper certificates of a new type can be obtained from the MFC and their substitute structures, the publication specifies.

Earlier, on November 12, the Russian Government sent to the State Duma two bills on the introduction of QR codes at the federal level. One suggests using codes in public places, the other on rail and air.