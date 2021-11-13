Kristen Stewart will direct. She will direct the film “Chronology of Water”

American actress Kristen Stewart will direct her first feature film, Collider reports. The plot of the film will be based on the memoirs of the same name by the American writer Lydia Yuknavich. Stewart is currently casting and looking for a suitable candidate for the role of Yuknavich. The actress admitted that she herself would have wanted to play in this film when she was younger.

Kristen Stewart Actress Casting is in progress right now. We put everything together and thought about it for a very long time. I’m so excited. It took a while. Some of these projects have been going for ten years. I just get ahead of myself in everything in my life and start talking about things before they really become relevant, but this time it is more relevant than ever.

Stewart has already directed films. In 2017, she released the short film Let’s Go for a Swim. The premiere took place in Cannes. The film was filmed as part of the Shatterbox Anthology project, which aims to get rid of sexism and help women advance in the film industry, not only as actresses.

Kristen Stewart recently played the role of Princess Diana in Spencer. The premiere in Russia will take place on December 3. The most famous actress brought the role of Bella Swan in the “Twilight” saga.