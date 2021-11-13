Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian in a sultry oversized shirt dress

Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian have teamed up in oversized dress shirts for a hot new mirror selfie. The sisters shared a $ 24 beauty item that “changed Court’s makeup game.”

23-year-old Kylie Jenner proves once again that oversized dress shirts will become a hot commodity in the spring of 2021. The makeup mogul showed off a bold figure in a bathroom mirror selfie and was joined by her sister Kourtney Kardashian, 41, who donned the same shirt, in the same style. The sisters duo are especially close as Kourtney and Kylie have the tarry black locks that they showcased in wet wave style. Court’s lifestyle and health blog Poosh shared a photo of the sisters on his Instagram on March 2.

“What was the $ 24 item that changed Courtney’s makeup game? (Thanks for the tip, @kyliejenner.) Follow the link in our bio for her latest must-have beauty product, ”read the sisters’ Instagram caption. Well, we’ve done your homework for you: this $ 24 life-changing product turned out to be a foundation blending palette from TEMPTU Pro! “Kylie puts a few drops of foundation on a plate and then applies from there with a brush or blender. This makes the application smoother, “reads the Poosh article.

Kylie actually used this palette for blending while doing her older sister’s makeup in a cosmetic entrepreneur’s YouTube video she uploaded on February 26. During the makeup video, there were a lot of funny things besides all the makeup tips: for example, Kourtney called Kim Kardashian and reached out to the founder of the lingerie brand SKIMS after she sorted out her infamous insult, which is “not so fun to watch”!

Of course, Kourtney is very interesting to watch (and now Kim regrets she ever said otherwise). Kylie also looked super exciting when she showed off another oversized dress for an Instagram post posted on February 26th. This time, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics made a bold statement in a hot pink shirt dress from Maison valentino… She joined many other stars who turned loose-fitting shirts into haute couture dresses, such as Emily Ratajkowski and Vanessa Hudgens.