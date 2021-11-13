Lavrov called the accusation against Russia because of migrants as idle talk – RBK

Photo: Drew Angerer / Getty Images



The accusations of the EU countries that Russia is involved in the creation of the migration crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border should be ignored. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a press conference following an international conference on Libya.

“We must ignore all this idle talk and harsh statements, which are dictated by nothing more than Russophobic instincts,” Lavrov said, answering the question of why the European Union accuses Russia of creating and provoking a crisis on the border of Belarus and Poland.

According to Lavrov, during a conversation with European Council President Charles Michel, they did not discuss the issue of sanctions against the Russian airline Aeroflot, which Europe, according to Bloomberg interlocutors, may include in the sanctions list in connection with the transportation of illegal migrants to Belarus.

“Everyone understands that this is nonsense,” said the head of the Foreign Ministry. He stressed that if the Europeans wanted to understand the issue, they could compare the accusations with the data on the flights of Aeroflot flights, which are in the public domain. Aeroflot itself previously stated that it does not operate regular and charter flights to the cities of Iraq and Syria, as well as on the Istanbul-Minsk route. The carrier admitted that it would defend its interests in court.