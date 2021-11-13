“Lena and me are no more, come quickly!” Massacre at the cottage in Hapo-Oe

The culmination of the family quarrel symbolically came at an unfinished house in the Vsevolozhsky district. “An ordinary man” got a knife, and then a pistol.

According to 47news, since November 12, the Investigative Committee of Vsevolozhsk has been asking a resident of Kudrovo Eduard Mahlerhow his wife died. It all happened the night before in a car parked on Central Street in the Rodnye Prostory cottage community near the village of Hapo-Oe. The details of the conversation are unknown to 47news, but, according to the police, in the midst of a quarrel, a knife turned out to be in the chest of 45-year-old Elena, then shots were fired from a trauma in the stomach and a control one in the head. Death.

Another 20 minutes later, Edward stunned his acquaintances with a call. From the tube literally came: “Me and Lena are no more, come as soon as possible!” Together with a friend came the criminal investigation department, an ambulance. Eduard was also found with a head injury, next to him was his traumatic “Wasp”. By the way, the trunk is some kind of incomprehensible, from the Moscow region, has long been written off as an archive.

The appearance of people in uniform gathered a crowd of onlookers. Rumor spread among neighbors that the couple was close to divorce.

– He was conscious and walked into the ambulance on his feet. Considering what he has done, they will probably see to it that he recovers, – one of the eyewitnesses told 47news.

Chairman of TSN “Rodnye Prostory” Maxim Fedorov reported that the family was building a cottage in the village. The first brigades of workers were noticed there in late spring and early summer.

– The sponsor of this story, it seems, was the wife. So far, it is a two-storey wooden blockhouse without windows and doors, but judging by its construction, it is large and sturdy. Since everything is under construction, the couple did not come regularly. More often, a husband appeared at a construction site, like an ordinary man, – Maxim Fedorov, chairman of the Native Spaces TSN, told 47news. – We did not communicate closely, did not tell details about himself and his family, there are no relatives in our cottage community. None of the neighbors heard anything, everything happened very quickly, no one had time to understand.

According to our newspaper, 49-year-old Eduard was born in Yakutsk. He has been in business since he was 25. In the early 2000s, he and his family moved closer to the capital, settling in the Moscow region of Lyubertsy. Judging by the page on social networks, he is fond of sports, jazz and vinyl records. Another hobby on the list is hunting and fishing. A couple of months ago I was vacationing in Crimea with my daughter and elderly parents. There are no photos with my wife in the vacation selections.



Photo: screenshot vk.com

Elena is from Ukraine, and in the past she was also an individual entrepreneur. I met my future husband while still a student – they are graduates of the Yakut branch of the Institute of Public Administration. In 2020, the couple flew between Moscow and St. Petersburg, and recently lived in a 22-storey building on Oblastnaya Street in Kudrovo. Families acquaintances say that she ran one of the chain stores on the Murmansk Highway, not far from Hapo-Oe. It is known that together they raised two daughters, 17 and 23 years old. Those close to Eduard and Elena did not respond to the correspondent’s calls and messages in social networks. They are obviously shocked.

The common property of the spouses is difficult to assess, but it is unlikely that the carve-up brought it to punishment. According to 47news, Elena owned the budget Kia Rio. And to the unfinished house in Hapo-Oe, Edward and his wife arrived in his father’s car.