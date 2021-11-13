https://ria.ru/20210511/dicaprio-1731748749.html

Leonardo DiCaprio shared a photo from the filming of Martin Scorsese’s film

Leonardo DiCaprio shared a photo from the filming of Martin Scorsese’s film – Russia news today

Leonardo DiCaprio shared a photo from the filming of Martin Scorsese’s film

Leonardo DiCaprio posted on his Twitter page a photo from the filming of Martin Scorsese’s new film Killer of the Flower Moon, reports Deadline. Picture … RIA Novosti, 05/11/2021

2021-05-11T14: 58

2021-05-11T14: 58

2021-05-11T14: 58

the culture

martin scorsese

Robert DeNiro

leonardo dicaprio

culture News

movies and TV shows

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/05/0b/1731729938_0-0:2873:1616_1920x0_80_0_0_02cbac849481e0094e83045631d580f4.jpg

MOSCOW, May 11 – RIA Novosti. Leonardo DiCaprio posted on his Twitter page a photo from the filming of Martin Scorsese’s new film Killer of the Flower Moon, reports Deadline. The picture is based on the novel of the same name by David Grann. The events unfold in 1920s Oklahoma, where a series of brutal murders of the Osage Indians, on whose territory oil was found, take place. DiCaprio’s character is the nephew of an influential farmer. His character marries a representative of the Osage, played by Lily Gladstone. DiCaprio also posted a link to the tribe’s official website. The actors are depicted sitting at a table, in front of them are red porcelain dishes with festive treats (grape dumplings). This detail was noted by the Osage website and commented that such dishes and food are still served at very important events. Gladstone is wearing traditional clothing: a black choker, two silver brooches, her hair tied loosely at the back, and a blanket over her shoulders. It is known that the film also stars Robert De Niro, Tantu Cardinal, Kara Jade Myers, Janey Collins, Louis Canselmi and others. Filming began in April 2021. No release date has been announced yet.

https://ria.ru/20210428/dicaprio-1730132157.html

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/05/0b/1731729938_144 0:2873:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_b657149f4ea72db80359c2f60d54ca93.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

martin scorsese, robert de niro, leonardo dicaprio, cultural news, movies and TV series