Lifetime: UAZ director admitted that the plant is not long left – Automobiles

UAZ today is simply not capable of creating a new product: there is neither money nor competencies for this. This is exactly what Mr. Shirinov stated directly during the Internet conference of the Business Online publication.

– UAZ cannot create a new product. First, these are huge investments, expertise, and so on. What product to create? You need to keep up with the times. The new product will be created by those who can do it. UAZ has its own niche, its own SUV segment. This is what needs to be worked out today – before a more competent solution is found, which we are also looking for. But we will not create a new product there, this is a utopia, ”the manager put an end to the UAZ brand.

In addition, the general director of UAZ LLC said that no one plans to modernize the iconic “loaf”. She, according to the manager, will be allowed to live, and then “will be allowed to naturally retire.”

What does this mean for the enterprise? So far (Mr. Shirinov especially emphasizes this word) the plant is functioning, but the bosses of the companies are now pondering “how people will be able to work and develop.”

Probably, it is impossible to imagine that something similar was stated by the head of, for example, Volkswagen or Ford. And the head of a Russian company honestly admits that his subordinates are unable to create a normal modern car.

A month ago, the portal “AvtoVzglyad” wrote: “Is it worth maintaining a smoldering life at a dying plant, its owners will only decide in a month or two.” But now, it seems, the decision has been made: the UAZ will not live, but will survive …