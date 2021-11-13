“Lives in a luxurious country”: Vasiliev on the secret of Johnny Depp’s style

One of the reasons for the impeccable style of American actor Johnny Depp is a good figure, fashion historian and host of the Fashion Sentence program Alexander Vasiliev said in an interview with NEWS.ru, answering the corresponding question from the portal’s correspondent. In addition, the artist lives in a “luxurious country called the USA”.

He (Johnny Depp. – NEWS.ru) monitors his diet, he plays sports, he goes to [спортивный] club. And he has good stylists, – noted Vasiliev.

The Hollywood star turned 58 on June 9. In addition to the role of the pirate and adventurer Jack Sparrow in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” saga, Depp was remembered by the audience as Willie Wonka (“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”, 2005), gangster John Dillinger (“Johnny D.”, 2009), the Hatter in “Alice in Wonderland “(2010), Edward Scissorhands in the film of the same name (1990) and other projects.

Among the artist’s awards – Golden Globe for Best Actor in Sweeney Todd, The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007), Actors Guild Award for Best Actor for the blockbuster Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003). The star was nominated for an Oscar three times.

Earlier, the Russian blogger Evgeny Bazhenov (BadComedian) answered the question why the American actor at his age was “so cool and devilishly handsome”. Bazhenov noted that in the early works the artist’s images are “more varied”, but one cannot require a person to follow someone’s “wishes”. According to him, Depp is still “not old” and “relatively young”, especially against the background of Al Pacino (81 years old) and Robert De Niro (77 years old), so the artist cannot be equated with the “old guard of actors”.











