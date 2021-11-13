Lukashenka said he was “bothering” Putin for the sake of “Iskander” – RBK

Belarus needs rocket launchers capable of hitting a target at a greater distance than its Polonaises, Lukashenka said. According to the president, he is already “bothering” Putin about the issue of supplies of Russian “Iskander”

Operational-tactical missile system “Iskander-M”

(Photo: Pavel Lisitsyn / RIA Novosti)



President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that he would like to receive from Russia several divisions of operational-tactical missile systems “Iskander”. He told about this in an interview with the National Defense magazine.

“I need several divisions in the west, in the south, let them stand. It’s 500 km [дальность пуска], because our “Polonaise” (multiple launch rocket system. – RBK) – up to 300 km. Now I’m bothering your president [Владимира Путина]I need these 500-kilometer rocket launchers here, ”Lukashenka said.

He recalled that the Iskanders were used during the joint Russian-Belarusian military exercises Zapad-2021, which took place in September. “We see where we need to strike with a missile, and [ракетный комплекс] Use the “point” and [зенитный ракетный комплекс] “Buk-MB” – said the president.

According to him, in general, Belarus “reliably holds the defense,” but the main thing is that “at the right time, the Russian people put their shoulder up.” “If it is difficult, so that I know that I have an older brother behind me who will not allow the younger one to offend,” Lukashenka said.