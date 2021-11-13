https://ria.ru/20211113/putin-1758888074.html

Lukashenko and Merkel are ready to talk to each other, Putin said

Lukashenko and Merkel are ready to talk to each other, Putin said – RIA Novosti, 11/13/2021

Lukashenko and Merkel are ready to talk to each other, Putin said

Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that Acting Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel and President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko are ready to talk to each other, and … RIA Novosti, 11/13/2021

2021-11-13T10: 51

2021-11-13T10: 51

2021-11-13T11: 31

in the world

Belarus

Minsk

Germany

Poland

vladimir putin

Angela Merkel

Alexander Lukashenko

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/02/1757380953_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_414d329258b9bdbaa9c92a259b5a59cf.jpg

MOSCOW, November 13 – RIA Novosti. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that Acting Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel and President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko are ready to talk with each other, and hopes that this will happen in the near future, since migrants are striving specifically for Germany. “As I understand it, Alexander Grigorievich Lukashenko and the Chancellor Merkel are ready to talk to each other. I hope that this will happen in the near future – this is most important, because migrants are striving first of all to Germany, “- reported in the Telegram-channel” Vesti24 “with reference to an interview with Putin.” I am everything. -So I proceed from the fact that a solution must be found – both in the interests of Belarus, and in the interests of European countries, including Poland, and the Federal Republic, and other countries, because their social systems are still overstrained, “said Putin in an interview on “Russia 24”. In the last few weeks, several thousand migrants have accumulated in the hope of getting to the EU. The Polish authorities have strengthened border security, pulled the military and thwarted attempts by illegal immigrants to enter the country, blaming Minsk for the migration crisis. All these accusations are denied by Belarus, claiming that Poland is forcibly expelling migrants.

https://ria.ru/20211110/merkel-1758424429.html

Belarus

Minsk

Germany

Poland

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/02/1757380953_171-0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8589791bc7f886de407a1c218d0b6378.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, Belarus, Minsk, Germany, Poland, Vladimir Putin, Angela Merkel, Alexander Lukashenko, Russia, the situation with migrants on the border of Poland and Belarus