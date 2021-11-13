Lukashenko described his relationship with Putin with the words “you’re a courtyard, and I’m a street worker” – RBK

Putin and Lukashenko approved 28 union programs of Russia and Belarus



The events of last year brought the two leaders even closer together, Lukashenka continued. “We realized that all these conversations here are a screen from the West, they are just conversations. And they, as I said, they unleashed wars here all the time, so they are aimed today, ”the president explained.

According to Lukashenka, he and Putin “do not have such a question” where they “differ in their assessments.” “He understands what Belarus is, understands what is happening in the West exactly as I understand it. That is, we have absolutely unified approaches to assessing what is happening today, ”he added.

Prior to that, Lukashenko had repeatedly spoken about good relations with Putin. He noted that both leaders were in fact “herded” into one team and compared the Russian president with his “brother”. “I once publicly told him – maybe there will still be a time when we will have to stand back to back and shoot back, well, as military people say,” Lukashenka said in the spring of 2017.

Putin, in turn, said that Russia and Belarus are in “truly allied” relations, which “are not subject to either time or conjuncture” and “have a solid foundation.”

In September, the leaders held their fifth meeting in a year. The main thing was the announcement of the completion of work on drawing up a plan for the further integration of the two countries. The negotiations lasted almost three years.

The meeting resulted in 28 union integration programs. They are aimed at “convergence” and “harmonization” in macroeconomic, monetary and industrial policies, tax legislation, as well as the formation of single markets for oil, gas and electricity. In early November, Putin and Lukashenko approved these programs.