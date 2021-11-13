https://ria.ru/20211112/peregovory-1758851100.html

Macron said he plans to hold talks with Putin on Belarus

PARIS, 12 Nov – News. French President Emmanuel Macron said that in the coming days he plans to hold talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, intends to discuss the topics of Ukraine and Belarus. “In the coming days, I will hold talks with President Putin on several issues. Ukraine – ed.), On the issue of Belarus as well, “- said Macron at a press conference following the international meeting on Libya. The French leader noted that the acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel held talks with the Russian leader on Thursday, including situation on the Belarusian border. “We continue to work together on this issue with the same intention – the stability and security of Europe,” added Macron.

