Margot Robbie, Nicole Kidman, Lily Collins and Joaquin Phoenix at the 2021 Golden Globes

Who: Margot Robbie, Nicole Kidman, Kate Hudson, Lily Collins, Amanda Seyfried, Joaquin Phoenix, Josh O’Connor, Elle Fanning, Julia Garner, Laura Dern, Michael Douglas and others.

What: The 2021 Golden Globe Awards Ceremony.

Where: The Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills.

When: 03/01/2021.

The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills hosted the second most important film award in the world, the Golden Globe. This time online, but Margot Robbie, Michael Douglas, Laura Dern, Jane Fonda and other stars still appeared on the red carpet. The main triumph of the ceremony was the series “Crown”, which won in four nominations at once. The Queen’s Move was recognized as the best miniseries, and Anya Taylor-Joy took the Globe as the best actress. Well, in the nomination “Best Drama Film” won the work of Chloe Zhao “The Land of the Nomads”.