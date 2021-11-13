Megan Fox and Colson Baker at a meeting with friends in Malibu: new photos

Megan Fox and Colson Baker

Yesterday 34-year-old Megan Fox and her 30-year-old boyfriend Colson Baker, acting under the pseudonym Machine Gun Kelly, were once again seen on the streets of Malibu. In the lenses of reporters, the star couple got on the way out of their favorite Japanese restaurant Nobu, where they spent the evening talking and a delicious dinner in the company of close friends.

Megan and Coulson walked out of the establishment holding hands tightly. They simply did not have a chance to go unnoticed because of the bright evening look of the actress: she was wearing a black crop top, latex pants and a scarlet coat with a fur collar. The couple was clearly not too happy to meet the paparazzi, so they hurriedly left the parking lot in their private car.

Recall that Colson Baker recently made an unexpected confession. On Valentine’s Day, he published a post on his Instagram dedicated to his beloved, in which he told subscribers that he wears an amulet with a drop of Megan’s blood around his neck.

I wear your blood around my neck

– wrote the rapper, attaching a photo of that very unusual decoration to the post.

Meghan, in turn, also confessed her love to her boyfriend in honor of Valentine’s Day. She published a series of romantic pictures with Colson, noting that her lover is literally woven of contradictions, and not forgetting to mention the fact that it was during the period of his relationship with her that he gave up drug use.

We will remind that earlier in the press there were rumors about the engagement of Megan Fox and Colson Baker, which the actress soon denied. Meanwhile, people from the close circle of the star claim that she wants to divorce the father of her three sons Brian Austin Green as soon as possible in order to fully focus on the relationship with Coulson.