Meghan Markle caught on multiple misrepresentations in an interview with Oprah Winfrey

Some of the Duchess’s statements turned out to be either reservations or outright lies.

Despite the fact that several days have passed since the date of the interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry by the American TV presenter Oprah Winfrey, the passions around what the Duchess of Sussex said did not subside. The Daily Mail, having analyzed the loudest statements, came to the conclusion that the words of the former actress raise some doubts.

FOCUS on Google News. Subscribe – and always be up to date.

1. Megan before meeting Harry was not interested in the royal family of Great Britain

In her interview, Meghan Markle stated that she did not know about the order in the royal family, and therefore life in the palace became “a very difficult test” for her and almost led to suicide. In fact, the Duchess’s friends in their interviews repeatedly told reporters that from childhood she was literally obsessed with the Queen of Great Britain and everything related to Buckingham Palace. Megan dreamed of becoming a second Diana, and even when she married Trevor Engelson for the first time, she had a book by Prince Harry’s mother on her bookshelf, and she admitted that she dreamed of living in London for at least a month.

Meghan Markle has always dreamed of becoming the second princess Diana [+–] Photo: Screenshot

2. Secret wedding three days before the ceremony

According to Megan, the Archbishop of Canterbury married them to Harry three days before the official ceremony, which was broadcast around the world. “You know, we got married three days before the wedding. Nobody knows this … We called the archbishop and just said:” Look, this thing, this is a spectacle for the whole world, but we want our union between us, “said Markle TV presenter.

In fact, this fact raises many questions in terms of reliability. If her words are true, then it turns out that the archbishop violated strict church laws, according to which at least two witnesses must be present at the ceremony. In addition, the public must have unrestricted access to the church. The second violation is the re-combination by marriage of a married couple. For example, Priest David Green doubts that the Archbishop of Canterbury went against these laws for the sake of an American actress. He thinks Megan made a slip. Otherwise, the archbishop will have to explain this situation.

According to Meghan, she and Harry were married three days before the official ceremony. [+–] Photo: Getty Images

3. Archie did not receive the title of prince

According to Meghan, even though Archie is the first colored member in this family, the queen should not have taken away the title of prince from him.

In fact, Prince Harry’s son was not eligible for the title of prince by birth, although he could potentially become one when Charles ascends the throne.

The fact that Kate and William’s children bear this title is in line with a regulation passed over 100 years ago. In 1917, King George V issued a written order according to which only royal offspring in the direct line of succession can become princes and receive the titles of His Royal Highness. The patent document states: “… the grandchildren of the sons of any such sovereign in the direct male line (with the exception of only the eldest living son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales) shall have and enjoy in all cases the style and title enjoyed by the children of the dukes of our kingdoms.”

According to the rules, only Prince William and the eldest son of the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George – as the great-grandson of the monarch in a straight line of succession – were originally eligible to be princes. The granting of titles to Charlotte and Louis is already a personal exception of the Queen.

Under George V’s rules, Archie will be eligible to be His Royal Highness or Prince when his grandfather Charles, Prince of Wales, ascends the throne.

Meghan Markle with her husband and son [+–] Photo: Twitter Misan Harriman

4. Lack of 24/7 security for Archie

Meghan Markle was deeply hurt by the fact that her son, as a member of the royal family, was not provided with 24-hour security.

In fact, the title of prince or princess, which, by the way, the child Megan does not have, does not mean that the offspring of the heirs to the throne are automatically provided with the protection of the police. For example, British taxpayers no longer pay for the safety of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Harry and Meghan no longer enjoy British police protection and are supposed to be paying for private security.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle [+–]

5. The royal family stopped financially supporting Harry after Magzit.

In fact, the couple themselves publicly announced that they wanted to be financially independent. Before the severance of relations with the royal court, 95% of their money came from the income of Prince Charles from the Duchy of Cornwall, and 5% from a sovereign grant funded by taxpayers.

Princes William and Harry received most of the £ 13 million fortune left by their mother, Princess Diana. It is believed that Harry also inherited millions from the Queen Mother.

Dukes of Sussex, after resigning royal duties, declared financial independence [+–] Photo: Getty Images

6. Megan and her half-sister Samantha Markle, who “was not”

In an interview with Oprah, the Duchess of Sussex stated that she had not seen Samantha for almost 20 years. In addition, she added that she hardly knows her sister and that she grew up as an “only child.”

Samantha, after listening to an interview with a relative, has already stated that “the truth has been completely ignored and omitted.” She provided photos and documents, according to which Megan came to Samantha’s graduation in 2013.

“” I don’t know how she can say that I don’t know her, that she was the only child in the family. We have photographs from our entire life together. So how can she not know me? “- she wondered.

Samantha Markle with her half-sister Megan, 2008 [+–] Photo: Samantha Markle / Twitter

The Duchess also claimed that Samantha only changed her last name to Markle after Meghan had an affair with Harry, but her half-sister insisted that this statement was completely inaccurate and shared additional evidence to refute it.

We will remind, Elizabeth II finally reacted to the interview of her grandson and his wife, issuing a statement. It turned out that the Queen of Great Britain and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh Philip, had nothing to do with the conversations in the royal family regarding the skin color of the unborn child of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as the Duchess of Sussex said in an interview.

And Kate Middleton, whom Megan accused of allegedly leaking stories about her to the press, held the first online conversation after the program was released.