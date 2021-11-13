MMA fighter Nurmagomedov was taken to Makhachkala

https://ria.ru/20211113/magomedov-1758884674.html

Professional MMA fighter Usman Nurmagomedov and Kamal Idrisov, suspected of hitting a police officer near Makhachkala airport, were taken to the capital … RIA Novosti, 11/13/2021

MAKHACHKALA, November 13 – RIA Novosti. Professional MMA fighter Usman Nurmagomedov and Kamal Idrisov, suspected of hitting a policeman near Makhachkala airport, were taken to the capital of Dagestan for further investigation, the press service of the Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the region told RIA Novosti. According to the investigation, on November 11 at the checkpoint of Makhachkala airport, police tried to stop a Toyota Camry driven by an unidentified person, the car had tinted windows and had no numbers. The driver did not stop and knocked down the barrier of the post, after which he ran into a police officer. The head of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, had previously instructed to establish all the circumstances of the incident as soon as possible. “Usman Nurmagomedov and Kamal Idrisov were taken to Makhachkala airport this night for further investigation,” the agency’s source said. Twenty-three-year-old Usman Nurmagomedov is a cousin of Khabib Nurmagomedov, a former UFC lightweight champion. At the end of October, Usman Nurmagomedov defeated Finn Patrick Pietila in the first Bellator tournament in Russia.

