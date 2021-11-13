Munich is ready to accept migrants from the Belarusian-Polish border

Munich authorities are ready to accept migrants on the Belarusian-Polish border. This is reported by the Polish TV channel Polsat.

“We can no longer look at how people remain on the EU border without prospects and in uncertainty. For the capital of Bavaria, saving human lives is a top priority,” the Munich authorities said.

The mayor’s office noted that they are ready to quickly and without bureaucratic delays take people stuck at the border.

The Munich authorities believe that migrants could be accepted within the framework of both regional and state programs.

“It is possible to accept these people for asylum procedures in Germany, but Munich does not have an appropriate legal basis for this, so it is necessary to transport migrants to the capital of Bavaria with the assistance of higher authorities,” the communiqué says.

The aggravation of the situation with migrants on the border of Poland and Belarus took place last Monday. Several thousand immigrants from the Middle East came from the Belarusian side, wishing to move to the EU.

The European Union and the Baltic states accuse Belarus of creating chaos near the EU borders, as well as organizing migrant flows, calling what is happening “hybrid aggression.”