Musk continues to sell shares of Tesla – the value of transactions reaches $ 5.7 billion

For the fourth day in a row, Elon Musk has sold shares in Tesla, the electric car maker he founded, where he is CEO. The total amount that the businessman has already raised from the sale of securities has reached $ 5.7 billion. On Thursday, the billionaire sold 639,737 Tesla shares for about $ 687 million, according to new documents.

Earlier this week, Musk dumped $ 5 billion in Tesla stock after asking his Twitter followers if he should sell 10% of his Tesla assets to pay his own taxes. After the publication of the poll, Tesla shares fell noticeably in price, today they have already more than 15%, and at the time of writing, they are worth $1025.22… Nevertheless, Tesla’s capitalization is still holding above $ 1 trillion.

It is unclear what Musk wanted to show by conducting a poll on Twitter. Many of the transactions for the sale of shares this week are in line with the trading plan that the businessman agreed upon back in September. Musk said the poll he conducted is linked to the ongoing debate in the United States about whether billionaires are paying enough taxes and whether unrealized capital gains should be levied.

That being said, Musk did not mention in his latest tweets that he has millions of stock options that must be exercised before they expire in August 2022. In September, the businessman claimed to sell a huge block of these options by the end of the year.

The documents disclosing Musk’s sales this week do not shed light on whether the businessman’s survey influenced any of his transactions. It is also not clear if he will continue selling until he sells the 10% stake in Tesla that he asked his subscribers about. To do this, he would have to get rid of 17 million shares. At the moment, Musk has disposed of 5.2 million securities.

Gary Black, managing partner at investment firm The Future Fund LLC, says Musk’s trick of polling Twitter and selling shares in chunks cost him $ 500 million due to asset depreciation. Black says Musk could have simply asked Tesla bankers to sell the 17 million shares on Monday, get 3-5% of the revenue, and close the deal in two days.

50-year-old Elon Musk is the richest man on Earth. His fortune is estimated at $ 294 billion.