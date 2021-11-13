MyEtherWallet allows users to mint Ethereum blocks as NFT.

MyEtherWallet, or MEW, on Thursday launched its first collection of non-financial tokens (NFT) called ETH Blocks, which tokenize individual blocks on the Ethereum blockchain. Unique images associated with ETH blocks are generated from block data. These NFTs are available exclusively to MEW users through the MyEtherWallet website.

According to the company, a number of blocks have already been announced. Ethereum founders have named the first block bids for blocks 1 through 10. There are also 13 ETH blocks representing Ethereum’s history, such as milestones, forks and blockchain updates that have been put up for a monthly auction, the proceeds from which will be donated to organizations such as The Skid Row Housing Trust, Wikipedia, Girls Who Code, and NPR.

Cointelegraph spoke with Kosala Hemachandra, CEO of MEW, to learn more about the original Ethereum wallet’s decision to leverage NFT and innovate on the Ethereum blockchain:

“MEW is committed to making history by offering NFTs to help novices and experienced users explore the new Ethereum way in a trusted environment.”

He went on to explain that the project aims to provide full access to the entire Ethereum blockchain. Since most NFT markets are currently built on the Ethereum blockchain, he told us it “makes sense” to attract Ethereum users at all skill levels, allowing them to mint and own unique pieces of the blockchain itself.

When asked what he considers to be a factor in the cost of ownership of an ETH block, Hemachandra told Cointelegraph:

“The great thing about ETH blocks is that they can be sentimental and meaningful or educational. Members [могут] take control of the ETH blocks the way they want, and be as creative as possible in how they share them and what moment in the blockchain they are mintage. “

While ETH blocks can be sentimental to users, the history of Ethereum and “every single fork and update has a special place” in the hearts of the MEW team, Hemachandra added. Since both the Ethereum blockchain and MyEtherWallet were founded in 2015, Hemachandra noted that MEW considers it a priority to be at the forefront of innovation for the Ethereum community:

“We believe that [Ethereum] could grow into the undisputed best blockchain for Web3. And now, with ETH blocks, we can all remember how we got there when we arrive! “

Earlier this year, Hemachandra wrote an article for Cointelegraph on value beyond the NFT hype. And with the announcement of the ETH blocks, he and the MEW team hope to demonstrate their belief in the potential of Ethereum and the resilience of NFT.