MyEtherWallet Lets Users Mint Ethereum Blocks As NFT | Blockchain24

MyEtherWallet, or MEW, launched its first collection of NFT tokens on Thursday called ETH Blocks, which tokenize individual blocks on the Ethereum blockchain. Unique images associated with ETH blocks are generated based on block data. These NFTs are available exclusively to MEW users through the MyEtherWallet website.

According to the company, a number of blocks are already in demand. There are also 13 ETH blocks representing Ethereum’s history such as milestones, forks and blockchain updates that have been put up for a month-long auction, the proceeds of which will be donated to organizations such as The Skid Row Housing Trust, Wikipedia, Girls Who Code, and NPR. , among others.

“MEW aims to make history by engaging NFTs to help novices and experienced users explore the new way Ethereum is in a trusted environment.”

Further, the CEO of MEW explained that the project aims to provide full access to the entire Ethereum blockchain. Since most NFT markets are currently built on the Ethereum blockchain, he said it “makes sense” to attract Ethereum users at all skill levels, allowing them to mint and own unique pieces of the blockchain itself.

When asked what he considers to be a factor in the cost of owning an ETH block, Hemachandra said:

“The amazing thing about ETH blocks is that they can be sentimental and meaningful or educational. Users can take control of ETH blocks the way they want and be as creative as possible with how they share them and what moment on the blockchain they mint. “

While ETH Blocks can be sentimental to users, the history of Ethereum and “every single fork and update has a special place” is also in the hearts of the MEW team, Hemachandra added. Since the Ethereum blockchain and MyEtherWallet were founded in 2015, Hemahandra noted that MEW has made it a priority to be at the forefront of innovation for the Ethereum community:

“We believe Ethereum can emerge as the undisputed best blockchain for Web3. And now, with ETH Blocks, we can all remember how we got there. “

Earlier this year, Hemachandra wrote an article on value beyond the NFT hype. And with the ETH Blocks announcement, he and the MEW team are hoping to demonstrate their belief in Ethereum’s potential and NFT endurance.