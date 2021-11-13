https://ria.ru/20210219/addams-1598024524.html
Netflix Confirms Tim Burton to Film Addams Family TV Series
Netflix confirmed: Tim Burton will shoot a series based on “The Addams Family” – Russia news today
Netflix Confirms Tim Burton to Film Addams Family TV Series
A release was posted on the official website of the streaming platform Netflix, in which it was announced that Tim Burton will shoot the series "Wednesday"
2021-02-19T05: 57
2021-02-19T05: 57
2021-08-10T10: 28
MOSCOW, February 19 – RIA Novosti. The official website of the streaming platform Netflix posted a release in which it was announced that Tim Burton will direct the TV series “Wednesday”, which will be based on the story about “The Addams Family”. For the director, this project will be his debut on television. The report says the eight-episode show focuses on a girl named Wednesday, the daughter of Morticia and Gomez Addams, and her growing up. The series will tell about the time when the main character studied at the Nevermore Academy. There she masters psychic abilities, prevents a series of murders and unravels the mystery of her parents. Alfred Gough and Miles Millar were chosen as showrunners and executive producers of the project. The series will also be developed by Andrew Mittman and Kevin Miserokti, who produced the Addams Family (2019), Jonathan Glickman, The Addams Family 2: Burning Tour (2021) and others. The release date of the series, as well as the cast, are still unknown. Variety notes that for the first time that the show is in development, it became known in October last year. However, then they did not disclose who is engaged in it. At the same time, information appeared in a number of media outlets that Helena Bonham Carter and Johnny Depp could play the role of Morticia and Gomez. But these rumors were not confirmed.
