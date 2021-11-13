Netflix shows the first stills of the most expensive movie starring Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson

This year, Netflix subscribers will definitely have something to do: the online cinema promises to release one new movie every week throughout 2021. A fresh preview on the official YouTube channel shows what premieres can be expected in the near future.

The video shows (1:54) the first footage of the action comedy “Red Notice” with a star cast Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson. The film tells the story of an elite Interpol agent (Johnson), who hunts down the notorious swindler (Reynolds) and the most wanted art thief (Gadot).