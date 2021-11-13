New crossover MG One is completely ready – Auto Review

The MG One crossover, announced in mid-summer, is on the conveyor belt and will soon be on sale. So far, only in its native China, but the parent concern SAIC, which owns the MG brand, has big plans for this model related to the conquest of foreign markets. According to preliminary information, production of the One model will soon begin in India, and these machines will be supplied to the UK and (later) to continental Europe.

The MG One is based on the new modular platform Sigma (SAIC Intelligence Global Modular Architecture), which SAIC has developed for all of its brands. It allows you to vary the wheelbase in the range of 2600-3000 mm, the track can have a size from 1560 to 1700 mm. There are different types of rear suspension, gasoline and hybrid power units (there is a separate platform for electric vehicles), as well as a complex of modern electronic systems. The firstborn of this “cart” was the Roewe iMax8 minivan, and the MG One was the second model.

The MG One sits between the existing 4323mm ZS crossovers and the 4610mm Pilot crossovers. This is practically a classmate of Tiguan: length – 4579 mm, width – 1866 mm, height – 1617 mm. The wheelbase is 2670 mm. The design of the crossover is decided in the fresh style of the MG brand, the main feature of which is the wide “mouth” of the radiator grille shifted downward, visually combined with the side sections of the bumper.

There are two performances to choose from, which differ in mood and are designated by the Greek letters α and β. The alpha crossover is more youthful – it has a predatory grin of the radiator grill and contrasting interior decor (including brightly colored seat belts). The beta version is designed in a more conservative style with a dark interior. At the same time, all crossovers have diode headlights and an unusual embossed lining on the rear roof pillars, and the wheels can be 18 or 19 inches in diameter.

There are almost no analog buttons in the cabin, and in front of the driver there is a single panel with a total diagonal of 30 inches, the side sections of which are rotated at a small angle. The central instrument screen and the touchscreen of the media system are 12.3 inches each (although the instruments are analog in the basic configuration). And the left block is a touch panel, on which the control of lights, mirrors and the central lock is concentrated.

From the equipment declared leather interior, electric front seats, panoramic roof, Yamaha audio system and Pilot 3.0 adaptive cruise control, which meets the second level of autonomy. The passport volume of the trunk is too small for a crossover of this size: only 336 liters under the shelf and 1120 liters with the rear row folded down.

All versions of the MG One crossover have independent rear suspension, but only front-wheel drive. Under the hood is a 1.5 gasoline engine of the new Mega Tech family with direct injection, two phase shifters and a Honeywell turbocharger, output – 181 hp. and 285 Nm. The only transmission is a CVT developed in collaboration with Bosch: it has a steel timing belt and is designed for an input torque of 325 Nm. In keeping with the MG brand image, the Super Sport driving mode is activated by a large button on the steering wheel. Acceleration time to “hundreds” – 8.4 s.

So far, only MG One α crossovers are available for order at a price of 17 thousand to 22 thousand dollars. The β version will reach dealerships next year. Ahead is not only entry into other markets, but also the debut of hybrid modifications.