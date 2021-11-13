New final trailer for Black Widow with Scarlett Johansson released

After a series of postponements of the premiere of the action movie Black Widow / “Black Widow”, the filmmakers finally decided on the final date and updated the final trailer for the film. In the new video, you can see scenes from the childhood of the heroine, as well as Taskmaster in action.

The film will focus on the story of the superheroine Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), who reunites with her old friend Elena Belova (Florence Pugh), who was also trained at the Red Room Academy. The film will also feature the Red Guardian (David Harbor) and the aforementioned Taskmaster, who has a photographic memory, thanks to which he can read the enemy’s fighting style on the fly, masterfully copy it and even predict the enemy’s actions. The events of the Black Widow solo album will unfold in the two-year period between the films “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Infinity War”. The director was Keith Shortland, known for the films “16 Years. Love. Reboot “and” Erudition “.

Recall that the film Black Widow / “Black Widow” starring Scarlett Johansson was supposed to be released only in theaters on May 7, but the studio postponed it for two months (July 9, 2021) and announced that it will appear on the same day. on the streaming service Disney Plus. The superhero blockbuster will be available to subscribers of the service as part of the Premiere Access package, that is, they will have to pay $ 30 to watch in addition to the monthly fee.

Source: Polygon