news, leonardo dicaprio, stas baretsky, cinema, filming, artists, show business

The tireless showman Stas Baretsky spoke about his dream and his acquaintance with a Hollywood celebrity – Leonardo DiCaprio.

It turns out that the musician dreams of DiCaprio starring in the third part of Alexei Balabanov’s cult film “Brother”. Baretsky has been trying to “finish” the film for 11 years.

By the way, the very idea of ​​continuing the filming of the films “Brother” and “Brother 2” was not perceived in society with unanimous enthusiasm, but this does not stop the showman.

As it turned out, Baretsky met DiCaprio in 2010.

Photo: screenshot

The actor, who has Russian roots, was just at that time in St. Petersburg, where he participated in the tiger forum.

DiCaprio, returning from this event, drove in his limousine past my office of the Union of Professional Ritual Agents and saw us filming a trailer for my film “Brother-3”, – Stanislav said in an interview with FAN.

As it turned out, the showman owes his acquaintance with DiCaprio to his giant crimson jacket. The artist simply did not believe that there were products of this size.

DiCaprio gave some advice to the film crew on how to organize the process, and since then the men have developed a “pen pal”.

Recalling the filming of Johnny Depp in the auteur cinema in the arthouse style, Baretsky suggested that Leo “should try something similar,” that is, to star in his film “Brother-3”.

Yes, I’ve been trying to finish it for 11 years now – so what? It’s just that the actors constantly let us down, – the businessman commented on the protracted shooting.

Author: Igor Zur