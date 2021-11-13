Nicole Kidman leads “Nine Complete Strangers” to a detective denouement through enlightenment – Moskvich Mag – 08/24/2021

The rebirth and reboot of popular actors is an obvious trend in modern times. In the past decade, Matthew McConaughey experienced such a renaissance; now the American press is waiting for Brendan Fraser’s full return. In the meantime, we can watch with pleasure Nicole Kidman’s transformation into the queen of modern premium television.

After “Australia” (2008), she was doing average, there was even talk about the curse of the Aborigines, imposed for the fact that Nicole tried to play the didgeridoo on the air of the TV show. However, in 2012, The Gazetteer was released, proving that Kidman is still capable of surprising and taking risks. The rest turned out to be a matter of technique: in 2017, HBO showed “Big Little Lies”, last year – “Play Back.” The showrunner of both projects was David E. Kelly, with whom Kidman formed an extremely productive tandem. Now Hulu has released “Nine Complete Strangers” – a series based on the book by the author of “Big Little Lies” Liana Moriarty, which in many respects develops the motives of previous projects, almost in the spirit of Balzac’s “Human Comedy”.

Nine ideal strangers (so the original name “Nine Perfect Strangers” will be translated more precisely) arrive at the picturesque resort of Tranquillum House, which is run by the mysterious Masha Dmitrichenko (Kidman). Once Masha was torn apart and got a bullet. Returning from the afterlife, she experienced something like enlightenment and now seeks to share her experience with other people. She selects holiday teams as ingredients for fruit cocktails – each must complement each other. At the same time, outwardly, the set of patients looks quite random. Here is a writer in crisis (Melissa McCarthy), here is a mysterious gay who just broke up with boyfriend (Luke Wilson), here is an ex-athlete addicted to vodka and painkillers (Bobby Cannavale), here is a mother whose children were taken away by her ex-husband (Regina Hall ). But there are two whole families. One pair consists of an Instagram blogger (Samara Weaving) and a raffle-winning chauffeur (Melvin Gregg). Another family of mom, dad and daughter (Asher Keddy, Michael Shannon and Grace Van Patten) is going through the death of their second child. Masha informs all those present that sufferings and symbolic death with subsequent rebirth await them. At the same time, she herself begins to receive SMS with threats.

For Kidman, the series became a new experience of immersion in the role: during filming, she only responded to the name Masha and tried to broadcast the “inner light” outside. As a result, you really can’t take your eyes off her, and in her play the infernal rays, familiar from the already mentioned “Gazetteer”, are more and more manifested. At this rate, Nicole will successfully take the place of Angelina Jolie as the main Hollywood demoness, especially since Brad Pitt’s ex-wife is now more interested in social problems. Typical of Kidman-Kelly projects and a powerful, carefully selected (just like the hospital patients from the series) cast. Separately, I would like to note that we are talking about an ensemble play, and not a series of benefit performances, as is often the case in TV series with stars.

Finally, the emotional engine here is a combination of melancholy and irony, successfully found in Big Little Lies. However, if there Kelly worked in the genre of an essay on morals, then here the detective intrigue is twisted much tighter, forcing not only to admire the acting work, but also to wait for an unpredictable (for the time being, at least) denouement.

