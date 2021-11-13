Nicole Kidman’s husband speaks to fans (video)

The musician recorded a video message from a celebrity home in Australia.

53-year-old Australian country singer and husband of Oscar-winning Nicole Kidman Keith Urban delighted fans who were eagerly awaiting his concerts, canceled or rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic. On his Instagram page, the musician posted a video message recorded at the couple’s home in New South Wales.

“Hello everyone, Keith Urban is here. Letting you know that I am going to perform at the ACM Party For A Cause. It will be in Nashville at the Ascend Ampitheater on August 24th and it will benefit ACM Lifting Lives. Get your tickets, I can’t wait to play live and then I’ll see you, “he says.

As you know, Keith and Nicole, who became famous not only at home in Australia, but also in the United States, have a family home in Nashville, where they lived most of the time before the pandemic.

During the first few months of quarantine last March, Keith regularly played concerts from his garage, which were broadcast on social media for his fans around the world.

Nicole was the only one present and expressed her support by dancing to her husband’s tunes.

In June 2020, the family moved from the US back to Australia, where Kidman began filming Nine Perfect Strangers.

Since then, they have enjoyed spending time there. Mom and sister Nicole live nearby and help the star couple with childcare.

“My sister stays overnight and my mom helps. I don’t have this help in Nashville, so it was incredible. We never leave the kids, one of us is always there. When Keith left for Nashville and I had to work late, I called Antonia and asked her to move in with the girls, and she did so, taking her children, “Nicole once admitted.

Recall that the events of the series mentioned above take place at a closed resort in Australia. Nicole played the role of the mysterious Masha – a psychologist and the owner of the resort, who in a very peculiar way “helps” people. A trailer for the series has already appeared on the web.