Northvolt launches the first lithium batteries made from 100% recycled battery raw materials

As the popularity of electric vehicles grows, recycling of used lithium batteries will turn from a small help into a necessary condition for the operation of battery companies, they believe in Northvolt. Today it launched its first cell that uses exclusively nickel, manganese and cobalt extracted from spent batteries. The experience is considered so successful that the processing capacity will be greatly expanded.

Northvolt’s capacity to recycle used batteries is currently quite limited. Recycling is carried out within the proprietary Revolt program. The program will build a Revolt Ett lithium battery recycling plant and a Northvolt Ett lithium battery plant in northern Sweden in Skellefteå. Construction of the Revolt Ett recycling plant will begin in 2022 with plans to go live in 2023. This factory will be able to process up to 125 thousand tons of batteries annually. The plant will also receive scrap from the plant for production of new batteries for recycling.

The experiment with the release of a new battery using only recovered nickel, manganese and cobalt made it possible to prove that a new battery from used raw materials is no worse than new batteries from freshly mined raw materials. There is no need to be afraid of recycling, Northvolt assures. Moreover, as soon as there are a lot of electric vehicles on the streets, battery recycling will have many other positive effects – independence from imported raw materials suppliers, a closed production cycle, savings and a clean economy.