OMG price crashes after snapshot for Boba Network token airdrop

The price of the native utility token of the OMG Network (OMG) sidechain dropped by more than 25% after taking a snapshot for the airdrop of the Boba Network project. A snapshot of OMG holders’ wallets was taken on November 12 at 3:00 AM UTC.

The $ BOBA snapshot time has passed — now it’s only a matter of time until you get a taste of $ BOBA!! L1 Ethereum Snapshot Block: 13597967

L2 Boba Network Snapshot Block: 15354 We’re excited kickstart our community #Bobarians when the token drops next week, on Nov 19th. – Boba Network ($ OMG) (@bobanetwork) November 12, 2021

Boba Network is a second level solution for Ethereum blockchain based on Optimistic rollups. The creator of the project is the Enya team – one of the main members of the OMG Foundation. BOBA token holders will be able to submit and vote on proposals under the Boba DAO.

Enya announced the BOBA airdrop on September 20th. OMG holders in Ethereum and Boba Network could participate in the action, it was supported by large cryptocurrency exchanges like Binance and FTX…

OMG was trading at $ 9.8 at the time of the announcement. The excitement around the airdrop led to an increase in the price of the asset, which was accompanied by significant surges in quotes. For example, on October 3, the token grew by 21%, and on November 4 – by 25%. At its peak, the asset was worth more than $ 20.

Within an hour after the photo was taken, the price of OMG plummeted by 25%, but the gradual decline began earlier – on the evening of November 11. At the time of writing, the token is trading near $ 12.8.

Binance OMG / USDT Hourly Chart. Data: TradingView.

A sharp decline in OMG quotes was quite expected, since investors usually try to fix profits immediately after taking a snapshot. Earlier, XRP price dropped to a two-week low amid the upcoming Flare Network airdrop.

As a reminder, in December 2020, Genesis Block Ventures acquired the developers of OMG Network.

