Oprah Winfrey refused to be godmother to daughter Harry and Meghan

Previously, it was the TV presenter who was called the most likely candidate for this role.

Journalist Oprah Winfrey refused to take on the role of godmother to the newborn daughter of Harry and Meghan Markle. The TV presenter made the corresponding statement during a conversation with journalists the other day. Baby Lilibet Diana was born on June 4 and became the second child of Harry and Meghan Markle. Even before the girl was born, Winfrey was called the main candidate for the post of godmother.

For a long time, Winfrey tried not to react to rumors around her person and did not comment on the possible decision of the Dukes of Sussex. However, the other day, Oprah nevertheless hastened to clarify the situation and announced that she would not take on this role, despite the public’s expectations.

“I do not need it! I’m already her godmother by default. Yes, I am a neighbor, a family friend and all that, but, probably, they need someone younger as their godmother, ”the newspaper Express quotes her as saying.

In addition, Winfrey noted that she liked the name chosen for the child. Earlier it was reported that Harry and Meghan named their daughter after her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Now the audience is looking forward to when the baby will be shown to everyone. Queen Elizabeth herself has already seen her granddaughter: the child was shown to her via video link. According to rumors, Elizabeth even created a special family chat, in which she regularly communicates with disgraced relatives living in America.

Author: Alina Krylova