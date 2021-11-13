OVD-Info statement: Liquidation of Memorial is a verdict for the entire civil society

The Human Rights Center is additionally charged with justifying extremist and terrorist activities. These suits are obviously political, there are no real legal grounds for the closure of Memorials – no…

International Memorial deals with the history of political repression in the USSR. In 1989, the first independent public organization was registered in the Soviet Union – the All-Union Historical and Educational Society “Memorial”, which was chaired by Academician Andrei Sakharov. In 1992, the International Memorial was already registered.

Memorial has always been engaged not only in history, but also in the fight against human rights violations in modern Russia. In 1993, the Memorial Human Rights Center was established. Over the past decades, the Human Rights Center has dealt with human rights issues in Chechnya, the rights of migrants, supporting political prisoners, defending the rights of Russian citizens in the European Court of Human Rights and has become one of the largest and most respected human rights organizations in the country.

The liquidation of International Memorial and Memorial Human Rights Center is not just the cessation of the activities of these organizations, which help thousands and tens of thousands of people. Memorial is primarily a symbol of Russian civil society, and that is why they are trying to destroy Memorial. This is a clear message to the entire civil society and all non-profit organizations.

This decision will also affect OVD-Info. The Human Rights Center is our long-term partner, with whom we carry out many joint projects. Thanks to the infrastructure support of Memorial Human Rights Center in 2021, we answered tens of thousands of calls from detainees, helped almost three thousand people in police departments, represented the interests of applicants in 2,874 administrative courts, and now our lawyers are conducting 44 criminal cases. The liquidation of the Human Rights Center will call into question our ability to provide legal assistance to people.

Statements by the Russian authorities that the status of a “foreign agent” does not in any way impede the activities of civil organizations look today as a mockery. Both Memorials are accused of demonstrating “persistent disregard for the law” by not flagging two dozen of their materials as being distributed by a “foreign agent.” The sanction, which is absolutely disproportionate to the offense, once again emphasizes that the law on foreign agents exists solely for the suppression of civic activity and the liquidation of civic organizations.

The current situation around Memorials is yet another example of how openly harmful to society and the state is the law on “foreign agents”. That is why we insist on its abolition, and until it is canceled – and up to a comprehensive analysis of law enforcement practice and, accordingly, bringing it in line with the norms of Russian and international law – the effect of this legislation should be completely suspended.

Society cannot allow a demonstrative reprisal against Memorials. We call on all people of goodwill to show solidarity and take an active civic position, and we ask all public and political initiatives to join the defense of Memorial and actively lobby for the repeal of the legislation on “foreign agents”.

What exactly can each of us do: