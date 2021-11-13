Peskov was grafted with “Sputnik Light” – RIA Novosti, 11/12/2021

https://ria.ru/20211112/peskov-1758835168.html

The press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that, despite the high antibodies, he was vaccinated Sputnik Light – he had a fever, but only a day. RIA Novosti, 12.11.2021

MOSCOW, November 12 – RIA Novosti. The press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that, despite high antibodies, he was vaccinated Sputnik Light – he had a fever, but only a day. In October, when asked whether he was vaccinated, Peskov said that his level antibodies, despite the time elapsed after the illness. “There were a lot of antibodies. WHO and our Ministry of Health recommend vaccinating, regardless of antibodies. The temperature was day,” Peskov told RIA Novosti.

