Petersburg assessed the need for new restrictions for the New Year – RBC

Photo: Alexander Galperin / RIA Novosti



The authorities have no plans to introduce additional restrictions on the New Year if a sufficient number of citizens are vaccinated from the coronavirus by December 1. This was stated by the first deputy chairman of the industrial policy committee, Alexander Sitov, answering questions from the townspeople live on the page of the mayor of St. Petersburg Alexander Beglov in VKontakte.

According to Sitov, if a sufficient number of citizens receive the first or second component of the coronavirus vaccination by December 1, “when the rigid system of QR codes starts working, collective immunity will already have developed.” He did not specify what specific level of immunization is in question. Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova called 80%, but clarified that, according to experts, it is necessary to reach an indicator of 90–95%.

In St. Petersburg, QR codes will be issued to those who have had COVID without going to a doctor



“The territory, which will be accessed only by QR codes, will indeed be safe for visiting, and no additional restrictions will have to be introduced by the New Year,” Sitov emphasized.

Earlier, starting from November 1, the St. Petersburg authorities introduced a system of QR codes for adults to visit mass events and public places where more than 40 people are at the same time. The city also has a decree on the compulsory vaccination of employees in certain areas. Enterprises were obliged to transfer unvaccinated employees over 60 years old to remote work from November 1.