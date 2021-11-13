Petrushevskaya turned down the prize he received from Putin in 2002

The writer Lyudmila Petrushevskaya renounced the title of laureate of the State Prize in protest against the attempts of the General Prosecutor’s Office to liquidate the Memorial Human Rights Center.*

“Novaya Gazeta”, which reported about this, cites fragments of Petrushevskaya’s statement published on Facebook (the author’s spelling is observed “:

“The Memorial is now being taken away from me, the memory of those convicted and executed, of those who were thrown under a truck and died of starvation, of those frozen in trucks on the way from camp to camp, of those tortured by torture in Lubyanka and Kolyma, of those who were recently slaughtered in the streets, in wagons and in the police. About those imprisoned on trumped-up, false cases. About thousands of such prisoners, dangerous for the authorities. Let the case on insulting the president be brought up against me again. I refuse the title of laureate of the State Prize. “

On November 11, the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office applied to the Supreme Court with a demand to liquidate International Memorial. These requirements apply to the subdivisions of a public organization. It is a human rights center, archive, library and museum. As the reason, the General Prosecutor’s Office pointed to “systematic violations of the legislation on” foreign agents “, namely, the lack of marking on the materials of the organization.

Memorial considers the demand of the Prosecutor General’s Office to be a “political decision to destroy society,” which deals with “the history of political repression and the protection of human rights.”

Petrushevskaya is a laureate of the State Prize of Russia in the field of literature and art (2002). This award was presented to her by President Vladimir Putin almost 20 years ago. The writer was awarded the Pushkin Prize of the Alfred Toepfer Foundation (1991), prizes of the magazines October (1993, 1996, 2000), Novy Mir (1995), Znamya (1996), Moscow-Penne prizes (1996), Zvezda (1999), Triumph (2002), the New Drama Festival Prize (2003), the Stanislavsky Theater Prize (2004).

* The organization is included by the Ministry of Justice in the list of NPOs performing the function of a foreign agent