Photo of Kim Kardashian from the Met Gala helped solve the mystery of the stolen golden sarcophagus

The annual Met Gala is undoubtedly one of the most talked about events. Hundreds of stars of the first magnitude come here, and everyone tries to stand out with their outfit. However, in 2018, Kim Kardashian’s visit to this fashion festival made a lot of noise not only in the secular press, but also in the ranks of the servants of the law. The evening took place at the New York Metropolitan Museum. The reality star appeared at the event in a stunning gold Versace dress and did not fail to take a spectacular photo next to the same sparkling relic – a golden coffin from Ancient Egypt. Needless to say, the picture she posted on Instagram with hundreds of millions of subscribers was seen all over the world.

Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala, 2018

After that, the assistant district attorney of Manhattan and the former head of the district attorney’s department of antiquities received an interesting letter. A member of a gang of marauders saw a picture of Kim Kardashian and learned from it “mine” coffin. He was outraged that the once dug “honest workThe smugglers’ coffin, for which they were not paid, now flaunts in the Museum of New York. The police began to unravel this chain, and it turned out that the relic was indeed dug out of the ground in 2011, during the turmoil of the Egyptian revolution. The antiquities were then taken to an antiques dealer in Sharjah, the third largest emirate in the UAE. Then the merchant forged an export form, on which he passed off the antiquity as a Greco-Roman stele, and sold it to another antiques purchasing manager. He also forged an export license and passed the artifact for a coffin that was legally taken out of the country 40 years ago. In the end, the coffin of a high-ranking Egyptian high priest, inlaid with precious stones, ended up in the Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2018. It was obtained by antiquities specialists Christoph Kunitzki and Richard Semper, who may not have known the history of the relic. The museum paid $ 4 million for the coffin.

Where did the priest’s mummy go? The marauders threw her into the Nile. But investigators were able to identify the wanted coffin because the robbers accidentally left a finger bone. As a result, a chain of illegal dealers was arrested, and the coffin was safely returned to Cairo. So Kim Kardashian helped unravel the crime by simply doing what she does best: posting a photo of herself.

Photo source: Landon Nordeman for The New York Times; Gettyimages



