Poland accused Belarusian military of destroying border fence
Poland accused the Belarusian military of destroying the fence on the border – Russia news today
Poland accused Belarusian military of destroying border fence
Polish border guards claim that illegal immigrants destroyed the border fence at night, “blinding” them with a laser beam. RIA Novosti, 13.11.2021
2021-11-13T12: 06
2021-11-13T12: 06
2021-11-13T12: 19
in the world
Belarus
Poland
situation with migrants on the border of Poland and Belarus
WARSAW, November 13 – RIA Novosti. Polish border guards claim that illegal immigrants destroyed the fence at the border at night, “blinding” them with a laser beam. “At night in the Cheremkha region, Belarusian soldiers began to destroy a temporary fence at the border. They tore out the fence posts and tore it apart with the help of a service car. Polish security forces were blinded by laser beams. beams and stroboscopic light, “the Polish Border Guard said in a statement.
Belarus
Poland
2021
news
ru-RU
in the world, Belarus, Poland, the situation with migrants on the border of Poland and Belarus
