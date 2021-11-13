https://ria.ru/20211113/zabor-1758896916.html

Poland accused Belarusian military of destroying border fence

Poland accused the Belarusian military of destroying the fence on the border – Russia news today

Poland accused Belarusian military of destroying border fence

Polish border guards claim that illegal immigrants destroyed the border fence at night, “blinding” them with a laser beam. RIA Novosti, 13.11.2021

2021-11-13T12: 06

2021-11-13T12: 06

2021-11-13T12: 19

in the world

Belarus

Poland

situation with migrants on the border of Poland and Belarus

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/09/1758229943_0:94:2048:1246_1920x0_80_0_0_9af1457f882b12425cb1fac87b79a5fc.jpg

WARSAW, November 13 – RIA Novosti. Polish border guards claim that illegal immigrants destroyed the fence at the border at night, “blinding” them with a laser beam. “At night in the Cheremkha region, Belarusian soldiers began to destroy a temporary fence at the border. They tore out the fence posts and tore it apart with the help of a service car. Polish security forces were blinded by laser beams. beams and stroboscopic light, “the Polish Border Guard said in a statement.

https://ria.ru/20211113/krizis-1758889777.html

Belarus

Poland

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/09/1758229943_132 0:1952:1365_1920x0_80_0_0_6018a5175c32886f5420d92b7ac96a46.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, Belarus, Poland, the situation with migrants on the border of Poland and Belarus