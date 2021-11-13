https://ria.ru/20211113/polsha-1758899384.html
Poland threatened to block railway traffic with Belarus
WARSAW, November 13 – RIA Novosti. Poland is ready to block railway traffic with Belarus, depriving it of transit, said the Minister of Internal Affairs and Administration of Poland Mariusz Kamiński on the air of the radio station RMF FM. On Tuesday, Poland closed the Kuznica border crossing, near which a large number of migrants have accumulated. “They (Belarusian authorities – ed. ) know thoroughly that we can close regular crossings, as well as railway traffic. Belarus is an important transit state, “Kaminsky said. Answering the question that Belarus in this case may lose transit, including from China, he replied that “we know about it, think it over, take everything into account and send appropriate signals to the regime to end this step of action, or be in complete isolation – not only political, but also economic.” the possibility of pressure on Belarus due to the migration crisis. “We still have a number of opportunities to influence the regime (the Belarusian authorities – ed.), Which are really very difficult for the regime to use retortions. the first warning signal for Belarusians. They approached with distrust that we will close this transition for an unspecified period, “the minister said. Several thousand migrants have accumulated on the border of Belarus and Poland over the past few weeks, hoping to get to the EU countries. The Polish authorities have strengthened border security, pulled the military and thwarted attempts by illegal immigrants to enter the country, blaming Minsk for the migration crisis. All these accusations are denied by Belarus, claiming that Poland is forcibly expelling migrants.
