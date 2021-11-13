https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20210228/kidman-1599348812.html
Police had to be called to Sydney Opera because of Nicole Kidman
Police had to be called to Sydney Opera because of Nicole Kidman
Police had to be called to Sydney Opera because of Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman's husband Keith Urban told reporters why the police came to the Sydney Opera House a month ago.
MOSCOW, February 28 / Radio Sputnik. Nicole Kidman’s husband Keith Urban told reporters why the police came to the Sydney Opera House a month ago. In an interview with The Idependent, he explained that when the performance, which everyone liked, ended and everyone began to applaud, several people rose from their seats for a standing ovation. The celebrity couple followed their example, after which the 53-year-old blonde received a program on the head from the viewer, who was sitting behind the actress. The neighbor demanded that Kidman stop applauding, since this is not accepted at the Sydney Opera House. A skirmish broke out between this man and Keith Urban, as a result, in order to avoid an incident, those present decided to call the police. Since August last year, Kidman and her husband have been living in Australia, where he has been taking part in the filming of the series “Nine Excellent Strangers.” Only selected quotes in our Telegram channel.
