Polish border guards accused Belarusian colleagues of helping migrants to demolish fences

According to the authorities of the republic, representatives of the armed forces of Belarus, firstly, clear the way for migrants to approach Poland, and, secondly, give them special equipment that can help in the fight against border guards.

This was announced by the Polish border service. In particular, it was noted there that last night the Belarusian soldiers dismantled temporary barriers on their side of the border in the area north of Brest. According to this information, they removed the pillars and cut off the barbed wire with the help of special equipment. At this time, high-power laser pointers were used against the Polish border guards, according to the department. A video has also appeared on social networks in which it is noticeable that in the middle of the night, a green beam is directed at people in military uniforms and helmets from behind a fence with barbed wire.

In addition, the border guards claim that “the Belarusians supplied the migrants with tear gas, which was used in the direction of the Polish services.” This and other attempts to cross the border, as stressed in the department, were prevented.

The migration crisis at the border escalated on Monday, when several thousand migrants from the Middle East and Africa approached Poland. Warsaw accuses Minsk of deliberately creating such a situation. Belarus, in turn, claims that Poland is forcibly expelling migrants to its territory.

The head of the Polish Interior Ministry, Mariusz Kamiński, said on the air of the ER-em-ef radio station that Poland intends to significantly strengthen the border with Belarus by the end of the first half of next year. The possibility of closing the Polish-Belarusian railway traffic is also being considered.

“The Belarusian authorities thoroughly know that we can close the next crossings, as well as the railway traffic. Belarus is an important transit country. We send appropriate signals to the regime so that they end this type of action, or be in complete isolation – not only political, but also economic. We are constantly provoked, but our services are well prepared. By the end of the first half of 2022, we want to install at the border a structure 180 km long, 5.5 m high. The most modern solutions will be used there, ”he said.

Mariusz Kamiński noted that this year alone, Polish border guards prevented more than 33,000 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border.