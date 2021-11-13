Pro-Russian regions of Ukraine that are at risk of losing Kiev are named – Gazeta.Ru

The former head of the administration of the Transcarpathian region of Ukraine, retired police lieutenant general Gennady Moskal, named the regions of the country that may become part of Russia. The statement was aired on the Ukraine 24.

“Under the threat of the project” Novorossiya “- Kharkov, Dnepropetrovsk, Kherson, Nikolaev, Odessa regions”, – said the politician.

Moskal noted that the Ukrainian authorities do not pay attention to the pro-Russian sentiments in these regions.

Until the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is launched, Russia will not take any anti-Ukrainian actions, he added. When the gas pipeline starts working, Moscow may start looking for reasons to destabilize the situation in the regions of Ukraine that sympathize with it.

“There may be any reasons, perhaps we cannot even imagine them,” the general summed up.

Formerly a freelance advisor to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Oleksiy Arestovich statedthat the actions of Russia and Belarus on the border with the EU are dangerous for Kiev.