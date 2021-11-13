Putin assessed the statements about the allegedly impending Russian invasion of Ukraine | News | News

NATO’s claims that Russia is preparing an invasion of Ukraine are alarmist. This was announced on November 13 by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I haven’t seen these alarm statements, however, yet. […] Indeed, the United States and its NATO allies are now conducting unplanned, I want to emphasize, unplanned exercises in the Black Sea. Moreover, not only a rather powerful ship group has been formed, but aviation, including strategic aviation, is also used in the course of these exercises, “he told the presenter” Moscow. Kremlin. Putin ”to Pavel Zarubin, an interview given by the Kremlin press service.

The Russian leader noted that the unplanned NATO exercises using strategic weapons in Chernoy pose a challenge for the Russian Federation, but Russia will not escalate the situation.

On November 11, Bloomberg, citing sources, reported that representatives of the administration of the President of the United States Joe Biden voiced fears at a briefing about Russia’s possible preparation for an invasion of Ukraine. The United States discussed the possible plans of the Russian Federation after the emergence of “classified information”, which is owned only by the United States.

At the same time, as noted by the agency, Russia does not intend to start a war with Ukraine now, but supposedly must show its readiness to use force if necessary.

After the publication of these publications, Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, denied information about the alleged invasion plans. He stressed that Russia has never planned an attack on Ukraine and is not planning.

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that Bloomberg’s material is empty, unreasonable heightening of tension. According to him, there are more and more provocative actions at the moment. Peskov stressed that this cannot leave Russia indifferent to what is happening.

In addition, Peskov noted that the exercises of the North Atlantic Alliance in the Black Sea region are a matter of concern for the Russian leader. He also said that there are constant operational contacts between the military to de-escalate the situation.

On November 12, Russian Defense Minister Serey Shoigu pointed out that NATO continues to increase its presence at the borders of the Russian Federation. According to him, the military-political situation in Europe is degrading.

On October 30, the headquarters of the US Navy’s Sixth Fleet and NATO’s Naval Strike and Support Forces began operations in the Black and Mediterranean Seas. The US Arleigh Burke-class missile destroyer USS Porter has begun transit into the Black Sea to interact with NATO allies and partners in the region.