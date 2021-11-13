https://ria.ru/20211113/bezviz-1758895113.html
Putin explained why migrants are trying to enter the EU through Belarus
2021-11-13T11: 52
MOSCOW, November 13 – RIA Novosti. Migrants are trying to enter the European Union through Minsk because of visa-free entry to Belarus, said Russian President Vladimir Putin. “The migrants went through other channels, and the fact that they went through Belarus now is not surprising. Because Belarus, as I explained Alexander Grigorievich Lukashenko, visa-free entry to the country from the countries of origin, “- said Putin in an interview on” Russia 24 “. Several thousand migrants have accumulated on the border of Belarus and Poland in the last few weeks, hoping to get to the EU countries. The Polish authorities have strengthened border security, pulled the military and thwarted attempts by illegal immigrants to enter the country, blaming Minsk for the migration crisis. All these accusations are denied by Belarus, claiming that Poland is forcibly expelling migrants.
