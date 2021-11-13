Putin found a replacement for Chubais – this is Gref

Russian President Vladimir Putin has identified the person responsible for the technological breakthrough

Photo: Vladimir Andreev © URA.RU

Russian President Vladimir Putin entrusted the technological progress of Russia to the head of Sberbank, German Gref. In this field, Gref replaced another liberal – the ex-head of Rusnano, Anatoly Chubais. The breakthrough will now be provided not by nanotechnology, but by artificial intelligence, experts comment on the results of the forum organized by Sberbank.

The International Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Data Analysis Artificial Intelligence Journey in 2021 was held for the third time. President Putin did not miss a single Sberbank forum. Already at the beginning of today’s speech, he explained why: “artificial intelligence technologies have become a part of our life.” “It is important that such breakthrough solutions, which open up truly endless opportunities, work not for harm, but for the benefit of man, help save our planet and ensure its sustainable development,” Putin said.

Russia’s technological progress depends on the involvement of children and youth in this process, President Vladimir Putin is convinced Photo: Vladimir Andreev © URA.RU

He addressed primarily the young people who were in the hall (participants in the international competition on Artificial Intelligence, and the best of them presented their projects to the president) and on whom Putin himself has high hopes. “You are already creating a new technological world, you are already doing it with your own hands, with your head. You offer interesting solutions, ”the president said.

After, congratulating Sberbank on its 180th anniversary, Putin noted that the bank not only “successfully fulfills its key mission,” but also “sincerely and enthusiastically promotes the ideas of technological progress.” “This transformation affects not only the economy, but also the social sphere, the system of public administration. And, of course, big data and artificial intelligence play a key role here …

The one who better uses the powerful technological potential in the interests of people and their well-being is the one who wins in the modern world, wins in global competition. And we must be among the leaders here – I mean our country, Russia, ”said Vladimir Putin.

Former head of Rusnano Anatoly Chubais failed the race for leadership in technology Photo: Vladimir Andreev © URA.RU

Putin became seriously interested in the ideas of artificial intelligence at the first Artificial Intelligence Journey forum in 2019. Then he said that artificial intelligence is a “resource of colossal power” and compared it with the great geographical discoveries and spacewalks. In pandemic 2020, the president at the same forum for the first time ascertained a breakthrough in the digital sphere, which, however, happened “thanks to” the coronavirus pandemic. After that, less than a month passed, and (in December 2020) Anatoly Chubais was dismissed from the post of head of Rusnano.

In all breakthrough, innovative areas, Putin has always been actively involved in building strategies. But nanotechnology, which Chubais has been engaged in for more than 10 years, did not become breakthrough and did not make Russia one of the world leaders in this area, “although a huge amount of money was poured in,” said Dmitry Solonnikov, director of the Institute of Contemporary State Development, in a conversation with URA.RU. Putin saw the prospects for technological growth in the ideas of another liberal – the head of Sberbank, German Gref.

By participating in the Sberbank forum, Putin showed that, while proclaiming the idea of ​​”healthy conservatism,” he did not reject the innovations of the liberals (Chubais’s “nano-ideas” were replaced by Gref’s “digital ideas”), political scientist Dmitry Nechaev explained. The president entrusted the new direction to the head of Sberbank, whom he trusts. “For Putin personally, Gref is an important component of the entire system of government in Russia. Putin relies on him as an effective manager, ”Nechaev noted.

Sberbank CEO German Gref has firmly taken the place of the leader of technological progress Photo: Vladimir Zhabrikov © URA.RU

Hence the special attention of the president to the Sberbank forum with the participation of children who should become direct participants in the country’s technological progress (both Putin and Gref spoke about this at the event). “There is an impression that Artificial Intelligence is the future for all of humanity. Whoever is the first to create AI will be ahead of innovation processes, a new technological cycle, therefore, the topic is of great importance. Putin is trying to find a moment to grab hold of and lead Russia to the forefront of scientific and technological leaders, ”said political scientist Dmitry Solonnikov.

He also added that Russia really has a chance to become one of the leaders in the development of artificial intelligence, although it “was not the first to join this race”. “If you started to study a topic a little later than the others, it does not mean that you are guaranteed to lose. The question is systematic work and responsibility for the result, ”Solonnikov is convinced.

Putin needs to see “how quickly [чиновники и участники рынка] they can move from conversations to some practical matters, specific projects, ”political analyst Maxim Zharov believes. However, according to the expert, it is unlikely that the race for leadership in the field of artificial intelligence should be put in first place. “In a pandemic, you just have to survive. Such races often become political in nature, and there are countries that try to impose their own rules of the game on others. I’m not sure that Russia should be involved in this. I think that Putin wants to understand what common [понятные для всех] rules Russia can offer on the development of Artificial Intelligence to others. It is important for him to understand how to formulate Russia’s policy on this topic, ”the expert noted.